Housing authorities are offering landlord incentive programs

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Housing Authorities are offering incentives for landlords to rent to tenants with vouchers

Lisa Plourde, executive director of Caribou Housing Authority, says while local housing authorities are still providing vouchers for eligible families, the number of housing units available is not meeting the demand. Plourde says this may be because of COVID and the end of the eviction moratorium, or because more people are moving to the county. The Landlord Incentive Program, a partnership between local housing authorities and the state housing authority, hopes to address the lack of units

“The biggest one is the landlord signing bonus as soon as the landlord signs a new contract with the housing authority and executes a new lease with a brand new tenant coming on to the program, that landlord will receive $750 bonus and this can be multiple times.”

Your local housing authority have additional programs to encourage new signings, like security deposit assistance for renters, and the landlord repair grant to reimburse for damages. Landlord incentives are available as long as state funds last.

