Advertisement

Housing authorities are offering landlord incentive programs

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Housing Authorities are offering incentives for landlords to rent to tenants with vouchers

Lisa Plourde, executive director of Caribou Housing Authority, says while local housing authorities are still providing vouchers for eligible families, the number of housing units available is not meeting the demand. Plourde says this may be because of COVID and the end of the eviction moratorium, or because more people are moving to the county. The Landlord Incentive Program, a partnership between local housing authorities and the state housing authority, hopes to address the lack of units

“The biggest one is the landlord signing bonus as soon as the landlord signs a new contract with the housing authority and executes a new lease with a brand new tenant coming on to the program, that landlord will receive $750 bonus and this can be multiple times.”

Your local housing authority have additional programs to encourage new signings, like security deposit assistance for renters, and the landlord repair grant to reimburse for damages. Landlord incentives are available as long as state funds last.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine.
What is considered a medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine?
Presque Isle Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges
Presque Isle man sentenced on federal drug charges
RUMBLESTRIP
Centerline Rumble Strips, Coming to a road near you!
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser

Latest News

Units are scarce in the County and landlords are being offered incentives to house new tenants
landlord incentives
Work underway to improve road conditions.
Paving work underway around Bangor Mall
Two-year-old in critical condition after being found in Cornville pond
Grocery prices have been going up.
Grocery prices have been going up due to companies being short staffed and unable to find people to transport freight