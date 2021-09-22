Maine ranked one of worst states for teachers, according to WalletHub

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine has been ranked one of the worst states in the country for teachers, according to the financial website WalletHub.

Maine ranked 49th overall. Only the District of Columbia and New Hampshire were rated lower than Maine.

WalletHub looked at 24 factors to determine its rankings but grouped them into two broad categories “opportunity and competition” and “academic and work environment.”

Maine ranked 50th for “opportunity and competition” but ranked 15th for “academic and work environment.”

Maine came in last for lowest annual salaries adjusted for cost of living but ranked fourth best for student to teacher ratios.

