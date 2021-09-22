Advertisement

More than 90% of Maine COVID-19 deaths among people over 60

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The vast majority of Maine’s deaths from COVID-19 have been people who are age 60 or older.

The Portland Press Herald reports residents of that age group represent less than a fifth of the state’s population, but they have accounted for more than 90% of Maine’s COVID-19 deaths.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday that there have been 1,007 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

At least 915 of those deaths have been people age 60 or older.

Cases in the state are also continuing to rise in late September.

