Paving work underway around Bangor Mall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Good news for motorists who frequent the roads around the Bangor Mall.

There is paving work underway!

A member of the crew contracted to do the job tells TV5 they started the job a couple days ago and will be there a few more days.

They aren’t doing all of the roads, just the spots that are in the worst shape.

There are some tough spots.

One TV5 viewer called the road conditions around the mall “post apocalyptic.”

The parking lot and roads surrounding the mall are owned by Namdar Realty Group, not the city.

