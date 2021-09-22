Advertisement

Paving work underway around Bangor Mall

Work underway to improve road conditions.
Work underway to improve road conditions.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Good news for motorists who frequent the roads around the Bangor Mall.

There is paving work underway!

A member of the crew contracted to do the job tells TV5 they started the job a couple days ago and will be there a few more days.

They aren’t doing all of the roads, just the spots that are in the worst shape.

There are some tough spots.

One TV5 viewer called the road conditions around the mall “post apocalyptic.”

The parking lot and roads surrounding the mall are owned by Namdar Realty Group, not the city.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine.
What is considered a medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine?
Presque Isle Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges
Presque Isle man sentenced on federal drug charges
RUMBLESTRIP
Centerline Rumble Strips, Coming to a road near you!
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser

Latest News

Units are scarce in the County and landlords are being offered incentives to house new tenants
Housing authorities are offering landlord incentive programs
Units are scarce in the County and landlords are being offered incentives to house new tenants
landlord incentives
Two-year-old in critical condition after being found in Cornville pond
Grocery prices have been going up.
Grocery prices have been going up due to companies being short staffed and unable to find people to transport freight