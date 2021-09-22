Advertisement

Potato Pickers Special

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good morning everyone!

We kicked off this third day of Pickers with three guests! Our first, Galen Weibley is the Economic & Community Development Director for the City of Presque Isle. We talked to Galen in in part one of today’s highlights.

Our other two guests, Matt Walker is the State Conservationist and Helena Swiatek is the District Conservationist for the USDA NRCS. We talked to them in our part two of today’s Highlights.

