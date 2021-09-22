Advertisement

Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman

Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.
Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.(Falmouth Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) — Skeletal remains found this month in Falmouth have been positively identified as Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond.

Heinig had been missing since Thanksgiving of 2019.

Police said a portion of her remains were found by a kayaker in a tidal area of the Presumpscot River near Interstate 295 on Sept. 12.

Falmouth police and Maine State Police recovered the remains over the course of Sept. 12 and 13.

Heinig was reported missing nearly two years ago after her car was found abandoned along I-295 in Falmouth.

She was last seen walking away from her parked SUV the morning of Nov. 26, 2019.

Multiple searches were conducted in the area of the Presumpscot River in the days after her disappearance.

Police said Heinig’s death is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine.
What is considered a medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine?
Presque Isle Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges
Presque Isle man sentenced on federal drug charges
RUMBLESTRIP
Centerline Rumble Strips, Coming to a road near you!
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
Body found in Maine is identified more than 10 years later
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser

Latest News

A campaign spokesperson for Governor Mills that she intends to run to retain her office in 2022.
Gov. Mills intends to run again in 2022
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
Units are scarce in the County and landlords are being offered incentives to house new tenants
Housing authorities are offering landlord incentive programs
Units are scarce in the County and landlords are being offered incentives to house new tenants
landlord incentives