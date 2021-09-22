Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman

FALMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) — Skeletal remains found this month in Falmouth have been positively identified as Anneliese Heinig, 37, of Richmond.

Heinig had been missing since Thanksgiving of 2019.

Police said a portion of her remains were found by a kayaker in a tidal area of the Presumpscot River near Interstate 295 on Sept. 12.

Falmouth police and Maine State Police recovered the remains over the course of Sept. 12 and 13.

Heinig was reported missing nearly two years ago after her car was found abandoned along I-295 in Falmouth.

She was last seen walking away from her parked SUV the morning of Nov. 26, 2019.

Multiple searches were conducted in the area of the Presumpscot River in the days after her disappearance.

Police said Heinig’s death is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.