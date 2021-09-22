Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

We are waking up to a mix of some sun and clouds that will continue throughout the day. Our next system is slowly creeping into our region and we could see isolated showers for southern parts of the The County.

Tomorrow, expect a very similar day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers in the evening and overnight hours. Warmer temperatures will move in and it will feel slightly muggy out there.

Friday, this system will have finally moved into our region, bringing us more cloudy skies and scattered heavy to moderate rain until Saturday. Skies will slowly clear out come Tuesday, with a chance of isolated showers. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

