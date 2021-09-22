Advertisement

By Robert Grimm
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone!

It was another nice, late-summer day today... before we jump into fall tomorrow! Even as we get into the first few day of the new season... late-summer air hangs around, with slightly above-average temps and quieter conditions.

Wednesday and Thursday will see a little bit more cloud coverage... before our blocking high pattern finally breaks down towards the end of the week, and rain moves back in for Friday and the weekend.

Overall though, it’ll be very nice extending ahead. And hope everyone has the chance to get out and enjoy the nice weather.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

