$10,000 Reward Offered for Information about 2015 Homicide

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -September 24th will mark 6 years since 58 year old Kenneth Zernicke was found dead in his Caribou home after the Caribou Fire Department responded to a fire at his house. Zernicke’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office. The case was never solved. Zernicke’s home is located near a busy four-way intersection and Maine State Police Detectives have always hoped someone saw something that would help with the investigation.

Darren Crane is the LT for Major Crime Unit, North “We do strongly believe theres people in the community who know what happened and we’re encouraging them to come forward… In these types of cases we’re looking for the publics help where someone out there has the right information that will help us move this forward”

Joe Bourgoine is the Brother of Kenneth Zernicke ”These are some I never expect something like this would happen right here in a small town at caribou… my brother I love him loved him to death and I just can’t imagine something like that happening and the people not am getting away with it up here.”

LT Crane adds that this has been an active investigation since 2015 and they are still investigating any leads that come in.

LT Crane “some leads are very valuable and others we’re chasing down rumors but we look into every one in hopes that the right information comes… We have case facts that we know to be true and have proven to be true and other information we have proven to be either rumors or just speculation”

For the last 6 years, the family has saved money so they can offer a reward in hopes that will encourage people who may have information about the case to come forward.

LT Crane” This is a family driven reward, they’ve worked obviously very hard to come up with that kind of reward… We have case facts that we know to be true and have proven to be true and other information we have proven to be either rumors or just speculation”

The reward being offered is $10,000. If anyone has information about the case they are asked to contact Detective Adam Bell at the Maine State Police Houlton Barracks, 207.532.5400.

Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.