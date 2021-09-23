Advertisement

Auburn man acquitted of murder charge for 2019 shooting in Walmart parking lot

If he was convicted, Dalphonse would have faced 25 years to life in prison.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - An Auburn man has been acquitted of murder for the 2019 shooting of a man in a Walmart parking lot in Auburn.

Gage Dalphonse,21 at the time, shot and killed Jean Fournier,41, following a heated confrontation in which he claimed he was threatened and punched in the face.

A police report said following the exchange, Dalphonse leaned out the driver’s side window of his car and shot and killed Fournier.

The defense argued their client fired in self-defense.

Central Maine newspapers reporting the jury deliberated for three and a half hours before returning a not-guilty verdict on Wednesday.

