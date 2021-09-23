County Ag Report: Buckwheat

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Harvesting this grain might just be a ploy to eat...well, ployes.

Buckwheat’s short growing season is suited to the County’s climate

“Normally we try to get on there middle of may so were in the field and harvesting middle of august,” said Joseph Bouchard, co-owner of Bouchard Family Farms. “I planted some late this year as kind of a trial basis to see how that’ll work if we can get a frost that will mature it so it comes in at a lower moisture.”

Buckwheat is not a grass. It is actually in the same family as rhubarb

“If you take it and bite on the stalk you get a taste of rhubarb,” said Bouchard.

Buckwheat is famous in the county for one thing in particular: the acadian delicacy, ployes

“No eggs no milk no sugars no oil so theyre fat free cholesterol free and sugar free,” said Co-Owner Janice Bouchard. “Until you put the stuff on top that’s your problem you can make them as healthy or unhealthy as you want.”

Bouchard is a practiced hand at making ployes. She says, start with a paint-like consistency in the batter, a pre-heated griddle without oil, and spread them thin for a traditional ploye.

“All these little holes there, they’re called eyes and you know you have good ployes when they have eyes,” said Janice Bouchard.

They’ll slide on the griddle once they’re done and there’s no need to flip. Bouchard whips together a stack of ployes in a few minutes. What’s her secret to her perfect ployes?

“After a couple million you get really good”

The buckwheat lends its yellow color and distinct taste to every ploye—but it’s your own creation whether you like butter and syrup, a bowl of chicken stew, or something else entirely.

