PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Throughout the pandemic services have been available here in the County to help families and individuals impacted by Covid-19. In this week’s Aroostook community matters, NewsSource 8′s Adriana Sanchez has more on one of those available programs.

With covid-19 cases on the rise across the state of Maine, agencies like Aroostook County Action Program are reminding people there are services available to assist people. One of those services, the Covid-19 Community Supports Program, supports individuals who are quarantining due to an exposure or are experiencing symptoms.

“This could include grocery shopping, we’ve assisted with propane and fuel in the past we’ve connected people without ERA Program emergency rental relief who are experiencing loss of employment and that’s impacting them to pay rent so there’s a couple of ways we are able to help and everyone in the agency,” said Theresa Dow-O’Leary.

This program is funded through the Maine CDC. Dow says this program can help with the increase in covid-19 cases.

“It’s very crucial because with this need not being filled, we’d have people out daily with the exposure rate going up and with that happening numbers would be increasing and spiking higher so this is a precautionary step that were able to do to make sure that people remain in their home safely and protect the community members so hopefully were able to see a decrease in numbers soon,” said Dow-O’Leary.

For more information on this program you can call ACAP at (207)764-3721. Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

