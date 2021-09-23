Advertisement

Houlton Police Department Drug Arrest

HPD Drug Arrest
HPD Drug Arrest(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Press Release from Houlton Police Department :

“On August 18 2021 at 9:09 pm hours, Sgt. Travis Smith of the Houlton Police Department observed a vehicle operating erratically along with other traffic and motor vehicle violations. Sgt. Smith initiated a traffic stop at 108 Main Street and was later assisted by Officer Sean Farrell.

Officers began the initial on scene investigation and identified the male operator as Derek L. Nickerson, 36 of Houlton. During the investigation, Sgt. Smith observed signs of drug usage in the vehicle leading to a more extensive investigation. As he continued, the male became uncooperative, refused commands, and attempted to hide evidence in the vehicle. The male suspect then lunged from the vehicle abruptly; destroyed evidence and lunged towards Sgt. Smith causing both to fall to the ground. As the physical confrontation continued, he was subdued and detained with the use of an electronic device. With the assistance of the Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden’s Service, a search of the vehicle was conducted. As a result, 50 grams of methamphetamines and 18,106.00 cash was seized. Other evidence was gathered.

As a result of the investigation, Derek L. Nickerson was arrested and charged with the following and later transported to the Aroostook County Jail.

1- Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Class B).

2- Assault on an Officer (Class C).

3- Refusal to Submit to Arrest or Detention (Class D).

4- Falsifying Physical Evidence (Class C)

5- Violation of Conditions of Release (Class E).

This investigation is an example of outstanding professional law enforcement by the Houlton Police Department in partnership with the Maine State Police, the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Wardens Service.

The Houlton Police Department has a zero tolerance for illegal drugs in our community, pledging enforcement the highest of priorities.

Chief Timothy B. DeLuca”

