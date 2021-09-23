Advertisement

Law enforcement saw multiple car thefts in the County in recent months

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A car stolen from Portage yesterday morning was recovered in Fort Kent, after a summer that has seen multiple car thefts in the county

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s office received a call at 9:51 am yesterday about a stolen Chevy Tahoe that was located that same day in Fort Kent. Commander Joseph Seeley says they do not have suspects at this time, but they are investigating. Sergeant Garrett Albert of the Fort Kent Police department says the Chevy was driven to Fort Kent, where another car was stolen. Their plates were replaced with stolen license plates, but the Chevy was located by law enforcement. Commander Seeley says this is one of a few cases of vehicle theft seen as of late.

“A lot of the law enforcement agencies up here have covered multiple vehicle thefts over the summer into the fall and a lot of the individuals are leaving their keys in it and not securing their property,” said Commander Seeley. “This day and age, you have to lock up your property.”

While Maine State Police data doesn’t account for car thefts in 2021, Sgt Albert says two or three thefts in the Fort Kent can be considered a spike for an area that rarely sees car thefts.

