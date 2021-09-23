Presidents of the universities of Maine at Presque Isle and Fort Kent says school year is off to a good start

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -College has been in for a couple weeks and presidents of the universities of Maine at Presque Isle and Fort Kent say they’re off to a good start. Here’s Megan Cole with an update.

College is back in session and officials say it’s been a welcoming sight to see students back on campus.

“It was great to have students back. Great to have been able to relax a number of the prescriptions we had in terms of social distancing and in terms of classroom size and allowing students to be able to be on campus.”

“We have had a great start to our fall semester. We’re so happy to have students back on campus and all the events going on, the campus vibe is alive and well again with lots of movement around the campus.”

With the delta variant cases spiking around the state, officials are keeping a close eye on it.

“We’re looking at the state of Maine closely in that regard cause of course Maine is seeing a spike it hasn’t seen since you know early spring last year and Aroostook county right now is kind of having some of the toughest rates in the state so we’re monitoring that really closely but given our vaccination rates on the campus we feel confident about being able to move forward with our face to face instruction that we have as planned.”

“Of course we’re taking all the necessary safety precautions. Our students-all employees and students wear masks on campus in our indoor facilities and we are of course paying attention to our guidelines and obviously we feel pretty confident with the high percentage of employees and students that are vaccinated that this is giving us a greater chance of success.”

Both say they’ve seen a high number of students who are fully vaccinated.

“Over 90% of our students are accounted for one way or the other whether their or in the exempt status and we’re over 90% of all of our students that are residential students are already identified in that part of the process so feeling really good in that regard with our student vaccination rates or students that have you know participated in our vaccination or exempt status process.”

“96% percent of our students are vaccinated or partially will become fully vaccinated soon. 96% we’re very pleased about our students and the commitment they have made to being vaccinated so they can participate in the on campus experience.”

