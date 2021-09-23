Advertisement

Volvo wants its cars leather-free by 2030

Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have...
Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.(Source: Volvo, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Volvo is planning to go leather-free by 2030.

According to the automaker, all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.

Instead, Volvo will use sustainable sources, like polyester bottles, bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from wines.

Wool-blend interior options will still be available.

The company is changing its practices because of the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, which it said includes deforestation.

Volvo’s first benchmark is in 2025, when it hopes 25% of its new car interiors will come from recycled and bio-based material.

By 2030, the automaker aims to offer only fully electric cars.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.
Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman
Medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine.
What is considered a medical exemption from a COVID-19 vaccine?
Presque Isle Man Sentenced on Federal Drug Charges
Presque Isle man sentenced on federal drug charges
Two-year-old in critical condition after being found in Cornville pond
Ralph, 104, and Dorothy Kohler, 103, celebrated 86 years of marital bliss Sept. 16. They are...
America’s longest living married couple celebrates 86th anniversary

Latest News

The Malvern Police Department reported Emmett Jace Scharnett missing at 10:40 a.m. Thursday,...
Amber Alert issued for missing Arkansas boy
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up
Presidents of the universities of Maine at Presque Isle and Fort Kent says school year is off...
Presidents of the universities of Maine at Presque Isle and Fort Kent says school year is off to a good start
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Street signs with positive messages help lift town’s spirits