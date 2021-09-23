Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday morning everyone!

We are waking up to warmer temperatures, humidity and cloudy skies as our next system lingers just to the west of us. Today, clouds will start to clear out into the afternoon, becoming partly cloudy.

Tomorrow, will be mostly cloudy and windy with isolated light to moderate rain thought the day. Heavier rain will make its way into our region during the evening and overnight hours, just ahead of a cold front.

Saturday, mostly cloudy skies will continue with light to moderate showers. Some sunshine returning for Sunday with cooler temperatures and isolated showers. Cool temperatures and showers will continue into Wednesday with more sunny skies come Thursday.

Make sure you click the link above for your full forecast. Have a great day everyone!

