PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone... and Happy First Day of Fall!

We started off the new season today, with plenty of cloud coverage and a few spot showers. Overall, it was a fairly nice day, with above-average temps and a late-summer feel... which will stick around over the next few days.

Slowly, we’ll see increasing rain chances through the end of the week and into the weekend... as a slow-progressing system makes its way into our region. Right now though, it looks like widespread rain holds off moving in until Friday & Saturday.

Also, fall foliage across the state is just starting to pop! And, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for some more info on fall colors. Hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.