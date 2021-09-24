Driver who fled Trenton crash before deputy’s death charged

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - A man involved in a crash in Trenton that lead to the death of Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross is facing charges.

State police say 20-year-old Thorin Smith of Bar Harbor is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, illegal use of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Deputy Gross responded to the crash off Route 3 about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. We’re told Smith had already driven off by the time Gross arrived.

Gross started gathering crash debris on the side of the road when he was hit by a pickup truck from behind and killed.

Authorities say Gross had parked his cruiser in the westbound breakdown lane with his emergency lights activated. He was also wearing a high visibility traffic vest.

About 9 a.m. Thursday, State Police found Smith not far from the crash site, sleeping in his car.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

No charges against that person are expected to be filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.