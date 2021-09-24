Gov. Mills highlights Maine’s heat pump installation milestone during Climate Week

DOVER-FOXROFT, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills is celebrating Climate Week by highlighting the installation of more than 28,000 heat pumps in the state in the last year.

It’s all part of her goal to put 100,000 heat pumps in Maine buildings by 2025.

The recent installations come after legislation signed by Mills in 2019.

That offers rebates through the Efficiency Maine Trust and established a heat pump program with Maine Housing.

She paid a visit to Dave’s World in Dover-Foxcroft Friday, which is Maine’s largest installer of high-efficiency heat pumps.

“Transitioning to clean energy will create good paying jobs, curb our carbon emissions and cut costs for Maine consumers, families, and businesses while making them more comfortable in their homes. That’s a hat trick for the state of Maine,” Mills said.

Maine is the most heating-oil dependent state in the country.

She says meeting this goal could reduce heating bills between $300 and $600 a year per home.

