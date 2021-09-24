Advertisement

Hampden man arrested after running from officers, pulling a gun

Police say 37-year-old Eufemio Santana took out a gun then tripped and fell and lost control of it.
Eufemio Snatana(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man out on bail is in jail after allegedly pulling a gun on officers.

Police say they responded to a trespassing complaint at the dollar store on State street last night.

We’re told 37-year-old Eufemio Santana was evasive and gave police a fake name.

When they realized who he was Santana took off running.

Police say he took out a gun then tripped and fell and lost control of it.

He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession drugs, refusal to submit arrest and violation of bail.

Santana has previous felony convictions, including escape.

