Hampden man arrested after running from officers, pulling a gun
Police say 37-year-old Eufemio Santana took out a gun then tripped and fell and lost control of it.
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man out on bail is in jail after allegedly pulling a gun on officers.
Police say they responded to a trespassing complaint at the dollar store on State street last night.
We’re told 37-year-old Eufemio Santana was evasive and gave police a fake name.
When they realized who he was Santana took off running.
Police say he took out a gun then tripped and fell and lost control of it.
He is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession drugs, refusal to submit arrest and violation of bail.
Santana has previous felony convictions, including escape.
