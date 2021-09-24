Advertisement

A home is a total loss after a fire Thursday night in Oakfield

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A home is a total loss after a fire Thursday night in Oakfield. According to the fire chief of the Oakfield fire department, they received the call around 6:20pm Thursday night reporting a structure fire on the spaulding lake road. Oakfield Fire received mutual aid from the Island Falls, Sherman, Stacyville, and Patten fire departments. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

