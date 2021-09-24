PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Fall is here and leaves are starting to change color. Megan Cole spoke with the tourism developer for Aroostook County Tourism and has more on how the foliage is starting to look.

Leaf peepers will have to wait a little longer for the foliage to hit its peak.

“Peak will happen roughly the first week of October and Aroostook County is well positioned in the northern part of the state, so the fall foliage season hits first. Kind of those northeastern regions from Van Buren up through Fort Kent and Madawaska to see some of the earliest colors in the whole state so we see some of the earliest foliage travelers compared to the rest of the state so we like to kick it off every year.”

Officials say last year, fall foliage came early due to the drought.

“We had a high leaf drop early in the season so we didn’t have quite as long of a season as we would have liked but this season it looks like our foliage season will last longer.”

He adds the foliage isn’t the only fall draw to the County for tourists.

“Our roadside stands are definitely welcoming tourists. They’re well stocked with a diversity of products all locally made and kind of that authentic family-owned experience is what travelers look forward to when they come to Aroostook county in the fall season. We have a lot of great farm stands with corn mazes, a lot of pumpkin patches, a lot of hands-on activities like you pick apple orchards.”

For more information on the how the fall foliage is looking in each area of the state, you can visit mainefoliage.com.

