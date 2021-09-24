Maine’s minimum wage will increase in January

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Effective January 1, 2022, the state minimum wage will increase from $12.15 to $12.75 per hour.

Maine law requires yearly adjustments to the minimum wage based on the cost of living in the Northeast.

“The state of Maine has to keep up with the cost of living index so with the raising cost of gas, and with transportation costs, and trying to get goods to where it needs to go--our foods are more expensive now our needs are more expensive--and so the state of Maine is trying to address that and that part I understand. It’s how is the business community going to be able to continue to stand with a limited staffing plus the minimum wage, can it stand the two hits?”

Maine’s service employee wage, or “tip wage,” will also increase in January, from $6.08 per hour to $6.38 according to the Maine department of labor.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.