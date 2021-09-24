Advertisement

Maine’s minimum wage will increase in January

By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Effective January 1, 2022, the state minimum wage will increase from $12.15 to $12.75 per hour.

Maine law requires yearly adjustments to the minimum wage based on the cost of living in the Northeast.

“The state of Maine has to keep up with the cost of living index so with the raising cost of gas, and with transportation costs, and trying to get goods to where it needs to go--our foods are more expensive now our needs are more expensive--and so the state of Maine is trying to address that and that part I understand. It’s how is the business community going to be able to continue to stand with a limited staffing plus the minimum wage, can it stand the two hits?”

Maine’s service employee wage, or “tip wage,” will also increase in January, from $6.08 per hour to $6.38 according to the Maine department of labor.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Drug Arrest
Houlton Police Department Drug Arrest
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
A Hancock County deputy was killed early Thursday morning after being stuck by a vehicle in...
Hancock County Deputy Killed after being struck by vehicle
Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.
Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman
Truck on a rural road
Law enforcement saw multiple car thefts in the County in recent months

Latest News

Fall foliage.
Leaf peepers will have to wait a little longer for the foliage to hit its peak
file footage of fast food workers
min wage in maine
Fall foliage
Gavel on sounding block
Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine