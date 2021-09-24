PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Mapleton has a new museum to preserve its farming heritage.

“I’ve collected all the antiques off the farm ever since I was a kid I saved them up,” said Victor Winslow, owner of the museum.

Winslow’s family came to Mapleton over 150 years ago and they’ve been keeping their history with them throughout the generations. Earlier this month, the Winslows opened a museum right in their backyard to document the history of Mapleton

“Oh, the history of the town, the community of the county, the state of Maine, our family came here in the 18 what? [60s] 1860s, settled this farm”

And they’ve been on the same property ever since.

“One day I opened my mouth and said I’d like to have a building or something so I could display this stuff. I just said it. A few days later he said I’m building you one”

Winslow’s son Gene and his fiancé put together a 130-foot barn with a 25-foot showroom, built post and beam out of cedar and pine in less than 40 days, with the help of their families

“I said my gosh I don’t have enough equipment to put in one room, that 25 ft room. well I ended up filling it”

They opened on September 11, with 100 guests and food for all. The museum has antique equipment from Aroostook’s history, personal mementos from the Winslow’s past, and even a maple tree. And they hope it will keep growing. Winslow’s son, Gene Winslow, has a vision to add a blacksmith’s shop, and eventually establish a small historical settlement

“We hope to have it open always, during the day with the exception of Sunday you’re welcome we’d love to have people stop by and walk through,” said the younger Winslow.

Winslow says he hopes others will contribute pieces of Mapleton’s history to be immortalized in the museum. The museum was inspired by his family, and 10 trees behind the museum are growing to represent The Winslows and each of their 8 children—but the museum also captures the agricultural and cultural history of Mapleton, the town the Winslows have known for generations.

You can call 207 764 1326 for more information about the museum, but Victor Winslow says to come by the museum on 235 Griffin Ridge rd, Mapleton anytime during the day, Monday to Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.