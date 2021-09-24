Massachusetts man found guilty a second time for 2016 Sherman murder

Another guilty verdict for Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts. He is the convicted triggerman in a drug-related killing in Sherman in 2016.

In 2018, Assistant Attorney General John Alsop said the evidence showed the incident was drug-related. Tia Ludwick, Darin Goulding, and Marcus Asante planned a drug rip rather than a drug deal, which left Douglas Morin Jr. dead. Alsop said that Asante shot Morin several times in the back of his head.

This was Asante’s second jury trial, after the first was overturned last year. The supreme court ruled that a judge erred in instructions to jurors. It was the first murder conviction to be set aside in more than a decade in Maine.

The jury yesterday found him guilty.

There is no date set yet for his sentencing.

In 2018, Tia Ludwick of Massachusetts received 17 years for the murder and 15 years for robbery, which will be served concurrently.

Ludwick plead guilty to felony murder and robbery charges in connection with the death of Douglas Morin Jr. of Oakfield in the fall of 2016.

