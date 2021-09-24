No charges expected against driver in crash that killed Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - New details on the Thursday morning crash that claimed the life of a Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Maine State Police say Deputy Luke Gross was hit from by a small pick up truck while he was picking up debris

According to Maine State Police, Luke Gross was called to the scene of a crash on Rt. 3 in Trenton near the Ellsworth town line.

The driver of the crashed vehicle fled the scene prior to Deputy Gross’ arrival.

Authorities say that Deputy Gross parked his cruiser in the westbound breakdown lane with his emergency lights activated to investigate the crash.

He exited his vehicle wearing a high visibility traffic vest and was picking up debris from the road when he was struck from behind by a small pick-up truck.

The 44-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the pick-up truck has been fully cooperating with the investigation.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

