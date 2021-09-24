Advertisement

Presque Isle Man Sentenced for Conspiring to Distribute Methamphetamine

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine:  A Presque Isle man was sentenced today in federal court for conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Reece Humphrey, 28, to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release. Humphrey pleaded guilty in April 2021.

According to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Humphrey and his co-conspirators distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine. Humphrey traveled with co-conspirators on at least one trip to Mexico and Arizona to obtain methamphetamine and transport it back to Maine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.

