Advertisement

United Airlines fined $1.9 million for long ground delays

FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take...
FILE - In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a United Airlines jetliner taxis down a runway for take off from Denver International Airport in Denver. United Airlines has been fined, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours. It's the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — United Airlines has been fined $1.9 million over 25 delayed flights in which passengers were stuck on the ground for at least three hours.

It’s the largest fine ever imposed by the U.S. Transportation Department for such long delays.

The government said Friday that the incidents occurred between late 2015 and February of this year.

More than 3,200 passengers were stuck on the planes without getting a chance to disembark.

Federal rules require airlines to give passengers a chance to deplane if a domestic flight sits on the ground for at least three hours or an international flight is grounded for at least four hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD Drug Arrest
Houlton Police Department Drug Arrest
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
A Hancock County deputy was killed early Thursday morning after being stuck by a vehicle in...
Hancock County Deputy Killed after being struck by vehicle
Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.
Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman
Truck on a rural road
Law enforcement saw multiple car thefts in the County in recent months

Latest News

"The investigation into what occurred has not yet concluded," Alejandro Mayorkas said. "We know...
Investigation underway into horseback incidents, White House says
Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles man accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
The unprecedented partisan review — focused on the vote count in Arizona’s largest county,...
Draft of Arizona GOP’s vote review finds wider Biden win