Weather on the Web

Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with windy conditions and isolated light to moderate rain. Tonight, a cold front will bring heavier rain into the northwest and will move throughout the area overnight.

Tomorrow, rain will become isolated again, but still heavy at times. Another system will develop off the coast and bring more heavy rain as we head into Sunday.

Monday, A high pressure system will start to build in, brining a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers. Partly sunny skies will return on Tuesday and last into Thursday with cooler temperatures. Make sure you click the link above for your full weather forecast.

