PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

After a cloudier start, sunshine broke through this afternoon... with our temps spiking close to 80-degrees! Milder conditions hang around ahead, as rain approaches throughout the day tomorrow.

We’re expecting just a few scattered light showers for Friday morning and midday... before heavier rain overspreads the region, Friday night into Saturday AM.

The weekend will be on the soggy side, with a number of locations projected to pick up between 1.00-2.00 plus inches of rain by Sunday afternoon.

For the latest on your forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.