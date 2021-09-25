PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We have a soggy weekend on tap... with heavy rain already starting up tonight!

Overnight brings our first round of heavier rain, lasting into tomorrow morning... with most of us picking up 0.50-1.00″-inch, in totals.

Then we all see a brief break, and some sunshine into the late morning/afternoon. Before overnight Saturday into Sunday brings another round of moderate to heavy showers... adding an extra 1.00-2.00″-inches to the mix.

Weekend totals are projected to range anywhere between 2.00-3.00″-inches of rain... so make sure to take extra precautions on the roadways, and be aware of possible water accumulation in low-lying spots.

For more details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

