Maine Senator Trey Stewart on Senate Republican Letter to Governor Mills

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Senator Trey Stewart – (R) Maine Senate District 2 “the long the short of it is that Republicans are calling on the governor to recognize that the approach that she’s taking with regard to this mandate is not only wrong and dangerous, but going to end up getting people killed”

Trey Stewart is the Senator for Maine Senate District two, he is also one of the people who signed a letter that was sent to Governor Janet Mills on September 21st. In the Letter, Senate Republicans express concern that Governor Mills’ Vaccine mandate will add burden to an already short staffed healthcare system.

Stewart” In particular, the people that are in nursing homes and long term care facilities, whose quality of care is going to go down as the number of providers that are available to work with these folks decreases because of this mandate.”

Senator Stewart says that the summary of the Senate Republican’s letter is that the government should not be mandating that an individual be vaccinated as a condition of employment, They instead offered the alternative to the governor to allow for regular testing rather than termination.

Stewart” this, this should be a decision that’s made with with taking in all the information that an individual can get, having a conversation with their provider, with their doctor who they trust "

In a Maine CDC briefing on Wednesday, Governor Mills responded to the concerns in the Letter citing that healthcare workers share a community responsibility to get vaccinated that she feels trumps personal choice.

Governor Janet Mills – (D) Maine Governor”When it comes to healthcare workers, heres my concern… If you go in for a procedure, you would want to make darn sure that everyone who took care of you or your loved one was fully safe, fully vaccinated.”

According to the Maine CDC, nearly 85% of all current hospital staff in the state are currently fully vaccinated. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.