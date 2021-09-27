Advertisement

Weather on the Wed

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday morning everyone!

We are waking up to a mix of some sunshine and clouds. A cold front is approaching us from the west, which will cause clouds to increase throughout the day with scattered showers in the late afternoon/early evening.

Tomorrow, rain will clear out and we will be left with partly sunny skies. Winds will shift to the north, and bring cool temperatures in our region this week.

Wednesday and Thursday, rain will return with mostly cloudy skies. Friday and Saturday, sunshine will return with a slight chance of showers and dry out for Sunday. Make sure you click the link above for your full-weather forecast.

Have a great day everyone!

