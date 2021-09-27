PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It will soon be getting colder, which means people will soon be turning on their heat. New Sources 8′s Megan Cole found out some tips on how to keep your furnace maintained.

Winter is approaching and that means people need to get their furnaces ready for the upcoming heating season.

“A couple of things we encouraged customers to do is get an annual service on your boiler system. We typically encourage to do it in the spring time or summer time when it’s a little bit slower for us that way we can make sure to get to you ahead of time before you actually start your heating season that’ll kind of help curb any major breakdown that might happen during the winter time when you need it the most and also help increase your efficiency when you use it as well.”

Officials say there are things you can do around your house to make sure heat stays in.

“Insulation is a good part of winterizing your home. Making sure you have the best insulation on your home. One extra thing around windows and doors and making sure it’s tightly sealed is minimizing any areas where cold air flow that’s coming through and probably you don’t need to burn more fuel.”

He adds people should also consider a budget plan so they aren’t paying out of pocket all at once.

“Something else we encourage customers to do is enrolling in a budget cap plan for your fuel. What that does is basically even though you’re using more fuel in the wintertime, it’s colder, your payment doesn’t change cause it’s spread out over a 9 or 10 or 11 month period and it’s the same monthly payment each month. Makes it a little bit easier to pay the same every month as opposed to getting hit with heavy fuel bills in the winter when you consume the most fuel.”

He says during the winter, you should make sure your driveway is cleared sanded and to make sure your fill pipes are clear and easy to access.

