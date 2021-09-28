Age Friendly Caribou Seeks Volunteers

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -

Age Friendly Caribou, a service dedicated to supporting aging members of the community, is looking for some volunteers.

The group held an information event for volunteers today at Caribou Public Library. They are looking for volunteers for their many programs, such as Tech Talk, which offers one-on-on technology support for seniors, as well as a Senior Senior Prom, which would re-create a high school prom for senior citizens, which they plan to hold later this fall.

“This is a program that really can help enhance our community, and make sure that people of all ages have access to programs and events that can help us address isolation, that can help address access to healthcare. And so we really would like people to come to the table, give us their voices and help out with these events.” says Elizabeth Singer – Administrator, Age Friendly Caribou

If you are interested in volunteering, or would like more information on Age Friendly Caribou, please contact Elizabeth Singer at 207-498-1632 or email esinger@carymed.org

