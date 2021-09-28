Advertisement

ATV crash in Maine claims life of Connecticut man

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID, Maine (AP) — The Maine Warden Service says an ATV crash has claimed the life of a Connecticut man.

Officials say 47-year-old Sebastian Constantini of Oxford, Connecticut, lost control of the vehicle and was thrown in Madrid Township.

Wardens say he was not wearing a helmet and suffered injuries to his head and neck.

His brother, who was riding another ATV, attempted to render first aid while a third ATV operator went for help. But an ambulance crew was unable to save Constantini, who died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Stewart
Maine Senator Trey Stewart on Senate Republican Letter to Governor Mills
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts
Massachusetts man found guilty a second time for 2016 Sherman murder
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.
Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman

Latest News

The PVC Golf Class B Championship was held on Monday.
PVC Golf
September is baby safety month.
September is baby safety month
Med Monday baby safety month
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths