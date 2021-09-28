Bodyguard Builds Bullet Proof Backpacks in Houlton

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - A Houlton man has designed backpacks but with a twist.. the backpacks can be bullet or stab proof. NewsSource 8 Adriana Sanchez sat down with him and has the story.

“Seeing what’s happening in the world going way back to 9/11 that was the first time the thought came into my head, there’s school shootings happening throughout the country a variety of things a rise in crime I was looking for ways to enable people to protect themselves and empower themselves,” said Jeffrey Maguire a current body guard who resides in Houlton.

And so, Jeffrey Maguire, a veteran from Rhode Island who now lives in Houlton, created Mundbora backpacks.

“I’m walking down the street using situational awareness and I see something and I don’t feel comfortable I simple slid my arm through here and now I’m in a position where I can defend myself if there’s an attack I simply bring it up I block and defend and I escape the back pack is a barrier its designed to protect you and allow you to escape a dangerous situation,” said Maguire.

This backpack, which is being manufactured here in Aroostook County, is personalized to the person needs.

“It has a five slot set up where I can insert various inserts for instance, a blunt force trauma pad, a bullet proof insert, an assault proof insert a stab insert and so on. Also the bag can protect children from physical violence from physical bullying again the bag is designed to – the bag is not designed for long bat combat its designed to get you out of bad situation to escape the danger,” added Maguire.

Hopefully saving many lives in the process.

For more information on these backpacks you can visit, www.mundbora.com

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.