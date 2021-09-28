Advertisement

Hermon wins PVC Class B golf championship

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The PVC Class B Golf Championship and State qualifier was held

on Monday at Presque Isle Country Club.

Logan Scripture of Hermon was the medalist after shooting 73.

Emily Carter of MDI was the girl’s medalist with an 85.

Jack Boone was the low Presque Isle golfer shooting an 86. The Cats had three players under 90 with Gavin Dunleavy shooting 88 and Owen MacKinnon shooting 89.

Hermon won the PVC Team title finishing with 343, MDI was six strokes back and Presque Isle was the third team to qualify. Individuals who were not members of qualifying teams who advanced include

Individual Qualifiers:

Jacob Walton - Caribou 88

Justin Solomon - JB 87

Travis True - JB 89

Keegan Omlar - Ells 87

Charlotte Blanchard -- JB 98 (Girls)

Meet Medalists & Players Of the Year:

Boys: Logan Scripture - Hermon 73

Girls: Emily Carter - MDI 85

PVC Golf Coach Of The Year:

Kent Johnson -- Hermon

Presque Isle’s Countable Scores:

Jack Boone - 86

Gavin Dunleavy - 88

Owen MacKinnon - 89

Ben Duprey - 97

Caribou’s Countable Scores:

Jacob Walton - 88

Matt Pelletier - 95

Luke Biddelman - 111

Avery Thibodeau - 114

