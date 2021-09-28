Advertisement

Houlton woman arrested and charged after leading police on a chase from Monticello to Easton

By WAGM News
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday at approximately 0800 hrs., Tr. Mahon attempted to stop Jennifer Rice, age 39 of Houlton for speeding and complaints on her operation. Tr. Mahon observed Rice at speeds approaching 100 mph on Rt 1 in Monticello and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but Rice refused to stop, instead speeding up continuing north.

Tr. Mahon continued to pursue Rice at speeds from 90 to 100 as she traveled north on RT 1 and then turning up Rt 1A in Mars Hill. Lt. Harris intercepted the pursuit on Rt 1A in Easton and was able to impede Rice by staying in front of her, slowing her down and ultimately Rice pulled into a driveway and stopped, where she was arrested without any further resistance.

Rice was charged with Eluding, Criminal Speed, Driving to Endanger and Failure to Stop and was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

