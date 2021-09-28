Advertisement

Ice-skating center makes snow to grant dog’s dying wish

By CNN
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - Maggie, a dog dying from cancer, enjoyed snow for the last time in Utah on Monday.

Maggie’s owner contacted the staff at Salt Lake County Ice Center and they gathered ice shavings in bins and buckets for them.

The ice was then placed in Maggie’s backyard for her and her family to enjoy.

“Sending our love and condolences to Maggie’s family. We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her a little heaven on earth,” Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation said in a Facebook post.

Unfortunately, Maggie has since passed away, but officials say she got to enjoy some of her final moments with her family and some snow.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Stewart
Maine Senator Trey Stewart on Senate Republican Letter to Governor Mills
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts
Massachusetts man found guilty a second time for 2016 Sherman murder
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away

Latest News

This photo shows Don and Margie Varnadoe attending a March 2021 awards banquet in Savannah,...
Couple celebrating 50th anniversary died in train derailment
Roll up your sleeves - not only for the COVID-19 shot but also to protect against flu. How...
Figuring out best timing for flu and COVID shots
The goal is for students to write legibly in cursive by the end of fifth grade.
Proposed bill would require Wisconsin schools to teach cursive
Lawmakers in Washington are in a race against time to avoid a government shutdown and prevent a...
Standoff in Washington as shutdown looms
A mannequin with breast pumps sits outside the office of Nebraska state Sen. Dan Hughes on...
Mannequin with breast pumps set by lawmaker’s office amid Nebraska Capitol nursing room flap