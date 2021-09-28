Advertisement

Intervention Aroostook: 9.14.2021

Intervention Aroostook
Intervention Aroostook
By Shawn Cunningham
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Actor Michael K. Williams died last week from an apparent drug overdose. His death is the latest in a long list of celebrities to lose a long battle with substance use disorder. In this week’s Intervention Aroostook Shawn Cunningham says people struggling with addiction and those in recovery can learn from these incidents...the biggest lesson to take advantage of community resource options before its too late.

Before his tragic death a week ago, actor Michael K. Williams was a well known face on many red carpets. He would have graced the Emmy Awards this coming weekend after being nominated for bets supporting actor for his role in LoveCraft Country. He’s another celebrity full of raw talent and promise...gone way too soon...after apparently overdosing on heroin. AMHC’s Lorraine Chamberlain says a lot can be learned from the tragedy of Williams...mostly that anyone can be suffering from addiction and substance use disorder...

Lorraine Chamberlain AMHC

“there is no shame in having developed a substance use issue.”

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

That being said she says she’s often surprised to hear how many in this community lack awareness of what treatment options and resources are available to help people dealing with this chronic health issue...

“I’m surprised that people don’t always know where to get it so I always refer to the 211 system or the crisis hotline that would readily connect people immediately.”

Another option she says is a program by that very same name...its called OPTIONS...

“its free and its confidential its not treatment per se but its engagement will allow people to know what resources are available what would they like to do with it minimally have a narcan on site...”

But access to resources is only one component. She says one critical way for people to step up and seek help, is by overcoming the public stigma attached to having a substance use issue...the public’s perception...or rather CHANGING THE PUBLIC PERCEPTION is critical in helping people overcome their demons...

“My hope is that the community would recognize nondiscriminatory can happen to anyone and that its kindness and empathy that help people get the treatment they need.”

Doing so so that people aren’t portraying a double life...seemingly okay in public but clearly struggling in private. As Williams apparently did until his untimely death...Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

