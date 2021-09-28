Advertisement

Maine governor to take side of fishing biz in whale lawsuit

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s governor is intervening in a federal lawsuit that concerns the future of right whale protections and lobster fishing off New England.

The lawsuit was filed by conservation group Center for Biological Diversity against the federal government and it makes the case that federal management of the lobster fishing industry violates federal law because it can harm the rare whales.

The whales are vulnerable to lethal entanglement in fishing gear.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills of Maine said Monday a federal judge has granted her administration the ability to intervene in the lawsuit, and she is doing so to help protect the fishing industry

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Stewart
Maine Senator Trey Stewart on Senate Republican Letter to Governor Mills
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts
Massachusetts man found guilty a second time for 2016 Sherman murder
Coronavirus
Maine CDC reports 1,010 cases, 8 new deaths
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away

Latest News

Red and blue lights
Deadly crash in Glenburn after vehicle hits house
The PVC Golf Class B Championship was held on Monday.
PVC Golf
Red and blue lights
ATV crash in Maine claims life of Connecticut man
September is baby safety month.
September is baby safety month