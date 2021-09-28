Real Estate Matters : 9.7.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -If you’ve become a new home owner, you’re probably thinking the hard work of homebuying is over. But local realtors say FAR FROM IT. In fact a host of new responsibilities are just beginning. Shawn Cunningham explains in this week’s Real Estate Matters.

Your brand new home is turn key ready, and so are you to move right in and feel right AT HOME. But local realtors caution not to rest on your laurels too long as a series of new responsibilities will start to come into play...

“You’ve signed the papers, paid the movers, and the new place is starting to feel like home. Game over, right? Not quite. Homeownership costs extend beyond down payments and monthly mortgage payments.”

One thing she says that helps new homeowners feel more secure is having money in the bank for those unexpected life emergencies...You should always be putting something away in the old piggy bank...

“With homeownership comes major unexpected expenses, such as replacing the roof or getting a new water heater. Start anemergency fundfor your home so that you won’t be caught off-guard when these costs inevitably arise”

And to ensure things are working well both inside and outside the home its important to do a series of regular maintenance projects...

“With the large amount of money you’re putting into your home, you’ll want to make sure to take excellent care of it. Regular maintenance can decrease your repair costs by allowing problems to be fixed when they are small and manageable. Also, when it is time to sell, a home that has been maintained will pass inspections easily and be more attractive to buyers. That yearly maintenance project will pay dividends in the long run”

All these should help put you on the path to filling in any gaps in your home-buying knowledge. You’ll be more savvy rather than surprised when the unexpected happens... Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

