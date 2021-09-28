PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -September is baby safety month. On this week’s medical Monday, Megan Cole has some tips on how to make your home safe for your baby.

“Baby safety month is sponsored by the juvenile products manufacturer association, and they are the organization that certify the safety of the products that you use for your babies and children.”

Amy Jackson, nurse manager for the women’s and children’s unit for Northern Light AR Gould hospital, says it’s important for you to make sure your home is safe for your babies and children.

“Making sure that you are using safe products, that you’re using them as intended, and that your following all of the safety guidelines put forth by your pediatrician at your visits which they’ll often review using car seats and having fire extinguisher and smoke detectors in their homes and things like that.”

Jackson says it’s also important for parents to use safe sleep practices with their baby.

“It is recommended in the first year that you share your bedroom with your baby that is a safe sleep point so a bassinet is a smaller sleep surface for a younger baby that you can keep close to your bedside. It can be a smaller stand alone bassinet, it can be one that attaches to the side of your bed. Most of the bassinets are gonna have a more shallow side and they’re going to say that when a baby can roll over is a good time to move to a crib which has a higher side and a safer environment for a baby that can roll over, sit up, to stand, those kind of things.”

She adds when it comes to car seats, parents need to make sure they’re using the correct car seat.

“There are different types of car seats and you want to make sure that your child is in the appropriate seat for their age and weight. So in the state of Maine infants and newborns need to be in a rear facing seat until the age of two, then they can turn forward facing if they out grown the maximum weight of that particular car seat. They need to be then forward facing still in a harness until 55 pounds then from that point they can move onto a belt positioning booster until 80 pounds.”

Jackson says not to buy anything secondhand, or have it passed down to you, as car seats expire after 6 years. If you aren’t sure how to install your car seat, you can contact your local police or fire department as some are trained to install car seats.

