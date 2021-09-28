Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We are starting our morning to plenty of fog that will clear up throughout the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as a system lingers to our north. We are not expected to get any rain for today, but temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and bring patchy frost to Northern parts of The County. Make sure you cover any sensitive vegetation.

Tomorrow, more clouds will move into our region and we will see some scattered showers starting in the afternoon. Rain will continue into Friday with some breezy conditions.

Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny skies will return with a slight chance of showers with dryer conditions come Monday. Make sure you click the link above for your detailed forecast. Have a great and safe day everyone!

