Advertisement

Weather on the Web

By Audrey Sinclair
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We are starting our morning to plenty of fog that will clear up throughout the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as a system lingers to our north. We are not expected to get any rain for today, but temperatures will drop to the upper 30s and bring patchy frost to Northern parts of The County. Make sure you cover any sensitive vegetation.

Tomorrow, more clouds will move into our region and we will see some scattered showers starting in the afternoon. Rain will continue into Friday with some breezy conditions.

Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny skies will return with a slight chance of showers with dryer conditions come Monday. Make sure you click the link above for your detailed forecast. Have a great and safe day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trey Stewart
Maine Senator Trey Stewart on Senate Republican Letter to Governor Mills
Alicia Santana Rodgers died Sept. 7 from COVID-19. She is survived by her husband and four...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to twins
Marcus Asante, of Fitchburg, Massachusetts
Massachusetts man found guilty a second time for 2016 Sherman murder
Dolores Avery in a WBAY interview.
Dolores Avery, mother of Steven Avery, passes away
Anneliese Heinig has been missing since November of 2019.
Skeletal remains found in Falmouth identified as missing Maine woman

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, Sept. 28th - Morning Edition
Monday, Sept. 27th Potato Pickers Highlights: Part Two
Thumbnail
Weather on the Wed
Weather on the Web Monday, Sept. 27th - Morning Edition