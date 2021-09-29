Advertisement

Can you mix and match COVID-19 vaccines?

Head of Maine CDC on getting different COVID-19 vaccines after initial series.
Head of Maine CDC on getting different COVID-19 vaccines after initial series.((Kate Porter))
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has received emergency approval from the FDA for booster doses.

That has left many people vaccinated with Moderna & J&J asking, what about us?

The head of the Maine CDC says this is a frequently asked question his colleagues are fielding.

Dr. Nirav Shah says the vetting process of mix and matching is still underway, but there is some data coming available.

“The signs point to it being both safe and effective, indeed. Dr. Fauci noted last week that his agency is running a very large nine part study to try to get at the bottom of this, but right now, the US CDC does not recommend that folks who got the Moderna shot, go get a Pfizer booster, but from what I understand from the meetings last week, that is very much in the process of being evaluated,” explained Shah.

Shah says he expects more information on the Moderna booster in the weeks ahead.

Johnson and Johnson is also seeking emergency approval for follow up doses.

