Changes coming to Presque Isle International Airport

Scott Wardwell is the Director for the Presque Isle International Airporrt “starting October 31st there will be some significant changes here at the Presque isle international airport”

Wardwell says that starting next month, some changes will be made at the airport

“There’s some things that people will like and things that they may not like as much…we’re getting a new operater, up until now, we had an operator whos name is commute air, and that’s actually changing to a company called gojet. It’s still united:”

They are also changing the routes and schedule of the aircraft

”all our flights will be operating to and from Newark…we’re actually gonna have an arrival in late afternoon, and that should give people ample time to make it to Newark, make that connection, and get in here in the late afternoon/early evening vs having to wait until later at night”

And the Aircraft itself is even changing.

”the size of the airplane is actually increasing. It will still have 50 seats but it will actually have first class service”

Wardwell says that ticket prices shouldn’t be effected by the change and that this is the first time Presque Isle International Airport will have First Class Service since 1978. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8

