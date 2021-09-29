Check Fraud A Problem for Businesses in the County

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -Fraudulent checks are a problem for many local businesses.

One such business is Tulsa Inc. they announced that they will no longer be cashing or accepting personal checks due to a rise in fraudulent checks which has cost the business several hundred dollars this year alone.

Keith Perrault The VP for TULSA,INC says " Basically over the years it’s worked out, but there’s always been a few bad apples allow the way. Recently it’s just become something its almost another epidemic so to speak that people are just taking advantage of the situation and the good will of the business, and we’ve gotten to the point where enough is enough”

The punishment for presenting a fraudulent check could be between a Misdemeanor to a Felony, depending on the value of the check.

