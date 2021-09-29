Advertisement

Deputy Luke Gross memorial service details

Memorial service being held Thursday in Bangor
Memorial service being held Thursday in Bangor(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The memorial service for fallen Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross will be held Thursday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The event is open to the public.

Doors to the Cross Center will open at 8 a.m.

Anyone planning to attend is asked to be inside by 11:30.

Thursday morning, the procession will begin at the Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home on Elm Street in Bucksport at 10:20 a.m.

It will travel from Bucksport to Bangor to the Cross Center.

The service inside the Center will begin at 12:00 p.m. and is expected to last about two hours.

After the service concludes, an on-site graveside ceremony will take place in the back parking lot of the Cross Center.

TV5 will live stream all of tomorrow’s events on our website and Facebook page.

